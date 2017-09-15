Seven adults have been displaced after a fire at a rooming house in Moncton on Thursday.

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross arranged emergency lodging for tenants who needed it, along with clothing and food purchases.

Rooming house fire Thurs PM displaced 7 adults, 81 Donald Ave #Moncton NB. Emergency lodging or other aid to all 7 from @RedCrossCanada — @Dan_Bedell

The fire started just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at 81 Donald Ave.

Two tenants were treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation, but there were no serious injuries from the fire.

A news release issued by the Canadian Red Cross said there was extensive damage to one of the rooms inside the two-storey building.