Red Cross offering financial aid to flood-affected households

The Canadian Red Cross has announced it will offer direct financial assistance to New Brunswick households affected by severe flooding.

Eligible households that have registered with the Red Cross can receive $300 for basic needs. The program isn't intended to cover losses.

Provincial director Bill Lawlor said more than 1,900 people from 837 households have registered with the Red Cross. He said people can still register by calling 1-800-863-6582.

"We can't do anything for you if you haven't registered," Lawlor told Shift New Brunswick.

The program is separate from the province's Disaster Financial Assistance program, and households should register with the Red Cross even if they've already signed up with the province.

The funds are available through the roughly $650,000 donated to the organization's flood appeal that launched May 3. The Red Cross received donations from across Canada.

Lawlor said people can still donate by visiting the website or at fundraising events in the coming weeks.

The money will be offered to homeowners whose primary residence was in a flood-impacted area that was confirmed by the government.

"It depends on the impact to the household," Lawlor said, adding the Red Cross began reaching out to households Wednesday.

Other important criteria include:

evacuated from their primary home for more than two days; or

were without power for more than three days; or

had water damage and/or sewer backup; and

who self-identify to the Red Cross that they face financial difficulty replacing contaminated or spoiled food, or purchasing additional cleaning supplies.

Funds will be distributed in the next few days through electronic transfers. However, alternate arrangements can be made for households that do not use online banking.