The Canadian Red Cross is accepting donations specifically for victims of the ice storm in New Brunswick.

Donated money will be used to help those who may not be able to afford to replace spoiled food.

The amount of assistance offered by the Red Cross will depend on how much money is raised and an assessment of individual needs.

The provincial government has asked Red Cross personnel to assess what assistance is needed by individuals over the coming days. The information will be gathered confidentially and will be used to help ensure government and Red Cross resources go to the most urgent needs.

Other details are still being finalized, but the Red Cross said there will be options for affected residents to register and complete a questionnaire either online, by telephone, at Red Cross offices or at shelters where Red Cross personnel are present.

The Red Cross is managing shelters in Shippagan, Caraquet and Bas-Caraquet on the Acadian Peninsula. Cots, blankets and other supplies have been placed in dozens of other shelters.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the New Brunswick Ice Storm 2017 appeal can do so online at redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, or by visiting any Red Cross office.