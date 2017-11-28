The Southwest Regional Services Commission is putting a master plan together for the arenas, pools, fields and trails in the region. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

A group in southwest New Brunswick is working on a new recreation plan that will tie together 28 communities in the region.

It will cover everything including walking, hiking, cycling, sports and fitness, from Lepreau to St. Stephen, and up to McAdam and Harvey.

It's a big undertaking to get a plan that works for each area without too much duplication, said Doug Rowlands, chair of the Southwest Regional Services Commission's recreation committee.

"A million-dollar facility that's not being used is no good," Rowlands told Information Morning Saint John.

"The goal for us is to advertise what we have in southwest New Brunswick, let's get it here, let's have people come here to do these activities."

Parks and trails like Lepreau Falls aren't being used the way they should be, according to the commission. (Stonehammer Geopark)

Rowlands said there are baseball diamonds, hockey arenas and trails in the region that aren't getting enough use.

Setting up an inventory of what's in place now should help with decisions down the road, he said.

"So we can get an idea of what's going on here and do some mapping, so we can get something on our web page to indicate what's available in southwest New Brunswick," he said.

Public sessions planned

Area residents are being asked to weigh in on services they would like to see showcased or added to their region.

There is a community recreation workshop Tuesday night in Lawrence Station at the Hemlock Knoll Landfill, and Wednesday night at Magaguadavic Place in St. George.

'There's no point in building an arena for 55 kids to play hockey in, because you won't make money at it.' - Doug Rowlands, Southwest Regional Services Commission

Both meetings run from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Rowlands said people need to come with an open mind as far as what can reasonably be offered.

"They have to come prepared to say that, 'Oh yeah, Blacks Harbour has an arena, therefore Lepreau doesn't need an arena," he said.

"There's no point in building an arena for 55 kids to play hockey in, because you won't make money at it. … The facility would close because we can't tax the residents of the community for a facility we built that isn't being utilized.

"And if it needs to be developed better, or needs repairs on it, that's what we need to know."

Be willing to travel

People in rural communities are used to having to travel to get to hospitals, doctor's appointments and to do their major shopping.

The same might have to apply to recreation, Rowlands said.

"From Lepreau, where I am, I can be in St. Stephen in 45 minutes, so that's not out of the question if we're going to play hockey out there, or go to the gym and play badminton or tennis," he said.

"What we want to do is make it easier."