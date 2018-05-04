Saint John faces rising water levels as record-breaking flood worsens

Water levels in the Saint John area have already hit record levels and they aren't forecast to let up in the near future.

The St. John River reached 5.5 metres Friday morning as forecast and the river is set to hit 5.9 metres by Monday morning, according to the province's Emergency Measures Organization.

Flood level for Saint John is 4.2 metres and the 1973 flood, until now the worst on record for the city, was 5.31 metres.

Some city owned infrastructure has already been impacted by the flood.

Saint John Mayor Don Darling said the city has had to shut off some pumps at water treatment plants and more infrastructure damage could be on the way.

"We could have a loss of power, we could have a loss of water and we could have a loss of sewer," said Darling in an interview with Information Morning Saint John.

Recommended evacuation

The NB Southern Railroad provided a train to help move people out of flooded areas, but few took advantage of the service. (CBC)

On Thursday, the Saint John Emergency Measures Organization recommended that everyone living on the Westfield Road between South Bay-Acamac and Morna Heights evacuate their homes.

A free train service was offered by NB Southern Railroad to help move people out, but few people took advantage of the service.

This doesn't sit well with Darling, who urged people in affected areas to leave.

"Get out, stay out and stay away," said Darling.

"I think it's getting very serious here and there's a lot more water to come and it's unpredictable."

A voluntary evacuation order had been in place for several other Saint John neighbourhoods including;

Randolph

Ragged Point Road in the north end

Beach Road by Rockwood Park

Any isolated areas along the St. John River

Darling also urged people to avoid visiting flooded areas in and around the city.

"We don't need flood tourism, that's not an industry in Saint John," he said.

"Every time you drive down and take a picture of someone's house that they're trying to save from flood waters, can you imagine how that would feel if it were you?"

Weather and cancellations

Flood waters have even stopped the Reversing Falls from reversing. (CBC)

Above normal temperatures and rain are in the forecast for Saint John which may exacerbate flooding.

Environment Canada is forecasting as much as 15 mm of rain overnight Friday into Saturday.

On Friday low tide will occur at 9:37 a.m. and 9:56 p.m. with high tide arriving at 3:46 p.m.The Belleisle Bay, Evandale, Westfield and Summerville-Millidgeville ferries are not running today while the ferries at Gondola Point are.

Road closures continue to pile up in the province because of flooding.

CBC New Brunswick's extensive list of road closures can be found here.