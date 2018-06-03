Jodi-Lynn Damon of Sussex became the first known baby in the world to be diagnosed with portal vein thrombosis in 1997.

Portal vein thrombosis is a blockage or narrowing of the portal vein by a blood clot. The portal vein allows blood to flow from the intestines to the liver.

Doctors at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax tried to come up with a treatment for Damon and ended up using a drug that is commonly used on heart attack patients to thin her blood.

Doctors submitted Jodi-Lynn Damon's case to a medical journal for publication to help physicians around the world treat other infants with portal vein thrombosis. (Submitted by Jodi-Lynn Damon)

The treatment caused Damon to have all the blood in her body replaced at least six times, but it worked. At nine weeks old, her condition was stabilized.

Doctors submitted her case to a medical journal for publication to help physicians around the world treat other infants with portal vein thrombosis.

Now, 21 years later, Damon is doing well and has reconnected with the reporter who covered her case.

Reconnecting

Damon, who was born in Norton and now lives in Sussex, was going through her nanny's photo album when she stumbled across a Kings County Record newspaper clipping from 1997. It was a story about her, written when she was just nine weeks old.

Damon decided to reach out and thank the woman who wrote the story in the Kings County Record, Cindy Grant, who's now an associate producer and technician with CBC New Brunswick.

She reached out because she wanted Grant and others to know that she's alive and healthy.

"I was just going through my nanny's photo albums and I saw that tucked away and I was like, 'Oh my God,' cause like I heard about it all the time. I don't remember it," Damon said in an interview.

"My parents would say, 'Oh yeah, there's been articles about you,' and I never really seen anything, and then I saw that two nights ago and I thought, 'I bet she would love to hear from me and know that I'm OK, that I survived.'"

Damon sent a quick Facebook message to Grant, letting her know she's doing well.

Grant was thrilled to hear from her.

"It was so cool to hear how she is doing 20 years later and what her life has been like," Grant said.

Damon lived in Alberta for the past 10 years and recently moved back to New Brunswick.

She said her life has been great and crazy as well these past 21 years.

Damon has had a few struggles with her health and anxiety related to her condition over the years, but a couple of years ago she was given a clean bill of health.

"I've had to watch what I do physically and also mentally, too, because stress can trigger my heart, but you know, as long as I know how to cope with things and know when to sit down and have my limits."