Dr. Brown's Lovey pacifier and teether holders recalled because of choking hazard

About 600,000 Dr. Brown's Lovey pacifier and teether holders are being recalled across North America due to a choking hazard.

The recalled product is a pacifier attached to one of four styles of a plush toy by a ribbon and set of snaps.

With repeated use, the ribbon can fray or unravel, allowing the snaps to detach and pose a potential choking hazard, the advisory from Health Canada states. The pacifier itself is not subject to the recall.

As of Feb. 21, the company has received two reports of detachments in Canada, and 67 reports in the United States.

No injuries have been reported, according to Health Canada.

The four recalled styles include a giraffe, zebra, turtle and deer.

About 10,500 of the units were sold in Canada from August 2015 to March 2018 and about 590,000 in the United States between August 2015 and February 2018.

Character Model number UPC Giraffe AC047 0-72239-30473-0 Zebra AC048 0-72239-30474-7 Turtle AC049 0-72239-30475-4 Deer AC097 0-72239-30909-4

The affected lot codes, which can be found on one of the tags attached to the plush toy, include: RICH0317, RICH0417, RICH0516, RICH0517, RICH0615, RICH0616, RICH0617, RICH0715, RICH0716, RICH0717, RICH0815, RICH0817, RICH0916, RICH0917, RICH1016, RICH1116, RICH1215, RICH1216.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled products away from young children and contact the company at 1-833-224-7674 to receive a replacement product or other Dr. Brown's merchandise of equal or lesser value.

The Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada.

The products were manufactured by Yangzhou Rich Arts & Crafts Co. Ltd. in China and imported and distributed by Handi-Craft Company.

The recall was issued jointly by Health Canada, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Handi-Craft Company.