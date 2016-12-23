OK Kids has recalled the Betsy-3 model of Babaluno brand sleepers, 353 of which have been sold at various stores within Quebec and New Brunswick.



The sleepers, marketed as Happy Bunny & Friends, "do not meet the flammability requirements for children's sleepwear under Canadian law," Health Canada said.



The sleepers are pink with a bunny logo on the front and made from 75 per cent cotton and 25 per cent polyester. They are said to be too loose-fitting, making it easier for the sleepwear to come in contact with ignition sources, such as stove elements, candles and matches.



Cotton is not permitted in loose-fitting sleepwear because it will burn rapidly once ignited, "potentially resulting in severe burns to large areas of the child's body," Health Canada said.



The department said the recalled products were sold from August 2015 to December 2016.



Another children's sleepwear product was recalled on a national level for the same reasons.

Two styles of Petit Lem signature rompers were also recalled by Health Canada on a national level. (Health Canada)





Two styles of Petit Lem Signature rompers, 16SE09L346 and 16SE07L345, were sold from February to December 2016 with 88 units being sold in various retail stores across Canada.

The affected products are long-sleeved, sleeper-like models without feet. They are made from light grey, 100 per cent cotton fabric, have buttons and a blue pocket on the front and come in two prints, either small triangles or a stars print in shades of blue.



Lemur Group Inc. recalled these rompers in size 12-24 months.



Health Canada said there had been no reports or incidents or injuries related to either product.