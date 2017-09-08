RCMP arrested a 21-year-old woman in Antigonish, N.S., on Thursday after a shot was fired at a home in Sackville, N.B.

No one was hurt in the incident, which happened at about 1 a.m. at a home on Weldon Street, the Southeast District RCMP said in a news release.

The woman, who is from Berwick, N.S., is charged with being an accessory after the fact to careless use of a firearm, and possession of a prohibited weapon. She was to appear in court in Moncton on Friday.

An arrest warrant was issued for 33-year-old Morris James Lanceleve of no fixed address.

RCMP are investigating.