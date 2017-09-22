RCMP in Moncton are looking for two men who stole electronics and money during a home invasion early Friday. (CBC)

Two men threatened the occupants of a Moncton house early Friday before stealing electronics and money.

The men carried long-barrel guns and assaulted the two people inside the house on Eaglewood Drive in the Oak subdivision, police said.

Police say the intruders fled the home with electronics and an undisclosed amount of money. The incident occurred around 1 a.m.

After the home invasion, the residents were taken to hospital, treated for minor injuries and released.

Police said the investigation is continuing and they are asking for the public's help identifying the two men.

Anyone with information can contact the Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.