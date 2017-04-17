The RCMP's trial on violating four charges of the Canada Labour Code has been postponed.

The trial was scheduled to start Tuesday in Moncton provincial court but has been set to begin April 24 according to the court docket.

Four charges were laid against the RCMP following the shooting that claimed the lives of three policemen on June 4, 2014. The federal police force is expected to defend its methods at the event.

The charges are not criminal in nature. They relate to equipment, training and supervision.

The Department of Employment and Social Development Canada filed the charges after conducting an investigation because three RCMP officers died on the night of the shooting,

Under the Canada Labor Code, these charges can lead to fines of up to $ 1 million.