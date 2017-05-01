A criminology professor commissioned by the RCMP to study patrol carbines testified Monday he recommended the national police force adopt the weapons four years prior to the 2014 shooting deaths of three Moncton Mounties and wounding of two others.

"You needed the carbine, and you [needed] it yesterday," said Darryl Davies, summarizing his 2010 report at the RCMP's trial over alleged labour code safety violations in connection with the Moncton shootings.

Davies, a professor at Carleton University in Ottawa, said he found overwhelming support among frontline officers for replacing shotguns with carbines, and he concluded the advantages outweighed the disadvantages.

'I was aware there was a gap in the firearms technology as early as 2005.' - Darryl Davies, criminology professor

He was asked in April 2009 to consider three options: replacing shotguns with carbines, keeping shotguns, and adding carbines to the force's existing weapons, he said.

"I was aware there was a gap in the firearms technology as early as 2005," when four RCMP officers were ambushed and killed by a farmer in Mayerthorpe, Alta., Davies told the Moncton courtroom.

During that shooting, officers were asking neighbouring farmers if they could borrow guns, he said.

When he met with the RCMP in 2009, Davies was told the force was being mocked by other forces in Canada for not already having the carbines, he said.

His report found there were several advantages to adopting carbines, including shooting distance and accuracy.

Carbines could enable officers to neutralize an active shooter without having to get close and compromise their own safety, said Davies. The accuracy of the weapons would also be good for public safety, he said.

One of the disadvantages he identified included the fact that carbines are so powerful they can penetrate bullet-proof vests and even buildings. Proper training is essential, he stressed.

Davies also noted the high cost of carbines, about $1,500 to $2,500 at the time, and potential opposition from government, based on the cost.

79% wanted carbines

RCMP pleaded not guilty on charges the force violated four health and safety provisions of the Canada Labour Code in connection with the 2014 shootings in Moncton that took the lives of Const. Douglas Larche, Const. Dave Ross and Const. Fabrice Gevaudan. (Canadian Press)

A survey he conducted found tremendous support for adopting carbines among about 100 RCMP members who responded and nearly 400 police officers from other forces, said Davies.

The lion's share of respondents described the shotgun and 9-mm pistol as "archaic" technology, he said.

Seventy-nine per cent of the RCMP respondents said they wanted the carbine, either as a replacement of shotguns, or in addition to, the courtroom heard.

At the time of the Moncton shootings in June 2014, no one in the local Codiac RCMP detachment had been trained to use the carbines, but some detachments elsewhere in the country were more advanced.

Charges after investigation

After Justin Bourque's shooting rampage in a Moncton neighbourhood, Employment and Social Development Canada investigated, which happens any time a federal government employee dies on the job.

The investigation concluded in May 2015 with charges against the national police force, which was accused of four health and safety violations under the Canada Labour Code.

No individual RCMP manager or supervisor is named in the charges, which are:

Failing to provide RCMP members with appropriate use of force equipment and related user training when responding to an active threat or active shooter event.

Failing to provide RCMP members with appropriate information, instruction and/or training to ensure their health and safety when responding to an active threat or active shooter event in an open environment.

Failing to provide RCMP supervisory personnel with appropriate information, instruction and/or training to ensure the health and safety of RCMP members when responding to an active threat or active shooter event in an open environment.

Failing to ensure the health and safety at work of every person employed by it, namely: RCMP members, was protected.

Each charge carries a maximum fine of $1 million.

Just over two months have been set aside for the trial.

The RCMP pleaded not guilty to all charges and elected to be tried by judge only. The trial began last week.