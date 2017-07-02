Codiac RCMP are still at the site of a suspicious death Saturday in Moncton.

Police were called to the Elmwood Motel Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m.. When they arrived, a 21-year old woman was found dead.

Sgt. André Pepin has confirmed the woman is from Moncton.

He said officers are still on site because while they entered the hotel room where the woman was found after getting the emergency call, they now need a search warrant to re-enter the premises.

Pepin said the motel caters to long term, month-to-month renters.

"It's not only day to day, it's mostly all apartments," said Pepin.

Pepin said the next step will be to have an autopsy performed on the woman to determine the cause of death.

He said it could take place as early as Monday, but as it's a long weekend, he said it could take longer.