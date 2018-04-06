3 stolen puppies back home with owners in Estey's Bridge

Three puppies stolen from a farm in Estey's Bridge have been found and returned to their owners.

The puppies were reported stolen from Wilson's Farm on Kingsley Road on Tuesday morning.

RCMP would not say where the puppies were found.

Police have said they believe someone broke into the barn between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. and took the puppies from their kennels.

No arrests have been made but RCMP are continuing to investigate.

RCMP thanked members of the public for their assistance in locating the puppies.