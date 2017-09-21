RCMP are searching for 69-year-old Martha Comeau, who disappeared early Wednesday night while walking on a trail in the St. George area.

Sgt. Chris Henderson, RCMP detachment commander for St. George, said several organizations are involved in the ground search and rescue.

Comeau, of Maces Bay, was on a trail running from the Day Adventure Centre to Manor Road, when she became separated from her husband, who reported her missing, RCMP said.

Police said Comeau may be disoriented because of a medical condition and they are concerned about her well-being.

The public has been asked to stay away from the area while the search is underway.

"There are a number of walking trails in the area," Henderson said. "Those are used recreationally by people in the area, and for that reason we asked while our operations are taking place that people, although their intentions may be good, please just stay out of the area.

"They could do their jobs most effectively if they just stay out of the area."

Henderson said he didn't know Comeau's medical condition. It's likely she was out all night alone, he said.

"The good news is the weather conditions at this time of year are favourable," he said. "Last night was not overly cold and there was no precipitation, so there are positive aspects to this."

Police dog services, the St. George fire department and Ground Search and Rescue teams from York Sunbury, Greater Fundy and Charlotte County are also searching for Comeau.

She is described as four feet 11 inches tall and about 120 pounds, with short grey hair. She uses prescription glasses and was wearing black clothing and slip-on walking shoes when she disappeared.

Anyone who sees Comeau is asked to contact the St. George RCMP at 506-755-1130.