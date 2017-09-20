A retired RCMP officer from Saint John who was accused of smuggling narwhal tusks has been sentenced in Maine to five years and two months in U.S. prison. Prosecutors say Gregory Logan smuggled about 300 tusks valued at $1.5 million US to $3 million US into Maine in false compartments in his vehicle. Narwhals, which are protected in the United States, are medium-sized whales known for spiral tusks that can grow longer than eight feet, or about 2.4 metres.

Logan was sentenced in Bangor on Wednesday on money-laundering counts under an agreement in which smuggling charges were dropped.

He already served four months of home detention and paid a $350,000 fine in Canada after pleading guilty to a related wildlife-smuggling crime.

Logan was charged along with two U.S. residents. One of them was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison.