RCMP are seeking the public's help in locating a "person of interest" after a 34-year-old man was shot early Thursday morning in Lincoln, outside Fredericton.

Evan Polchies may be driving a white 2005 Kia Sorento with Alberta licence plate BVD 2709, said RCMP. (RCMP)

Police are attempting to locate Evan Polchies, 30, in connection with the shooting in Tamarack Park and released a photograph of him on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators believe Polchies has a firearm and are cautioning the public not to approach him, Const. Hans Ouellette said in a statement.

Anyone who sees Polchies or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911, he said.

RCMP were called to Tamarack Park, off the Lincoln Road, at about 5:10 a.m. By the time they arrived, the wounded man had walked to the Knights Inn Fredericton, a motel on the Lincoln Road.

Emergency crews took the man to hospital with "serious injuries," said Ouellette.

A man was taken to hospital after being shot early Thursday morning in Lincoln, outside Fredericton. (Photo: Dan Mchardie/CBC)

Polchies is described as being Aboriginal, with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately six feet one inch tall and 180 pounds and has numerous tattoos.

He may be driving a white 2005 Kia Sorento with Alberta licence plate BVD 2709.

Ouellette said police are talking to possible witnesses, and there have been no arrests.

Anyone with other information about the case is asked to call Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).