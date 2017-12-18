Shediac RCMP investigating the shooting of a woman in Pointe-du-Chêne say the incident appears to have been isolated, but they're asking the public for information.

A woman suffered a gunshot wound in the early-morning hours of Sunday in the small coastal community near Shediac, Sgt. Denis Haché of the Southeast District RCMP said.

First responders arrived at the King George Street residence around 3:30 a.m. The woman was taken to hospital, treated for minor injuries and later released.

"The victim is not fully co-operative, and that's why we're looking for some answers," Haché said in an interview. "We do believe that, I guess, we're on the right track, but we'll explore any avenues."

Isolated incident

The shooting does not appear to be accidental, Haché said.

Three individuals who were at the residence at the time of the shooting were taken into custody and later released.

Haché said police believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

"The public shouldn't have any concern or fear in the area," he said. "It's isolated, limited to the people at the location. That's what we believe."

He declined to describe the type of firearm involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shediac RCMP or Crime Stoppers.