A man found with gunshot wounds at a Lincoln motel outside Fredericton has died, RCMP said Friday.

RCMP said they won't release the name of the 34-year-old man, who died Thursday afternoon in hospital.

They identified a "person of interest" in the shooting Thursday and asked the public's help finding him.

At about 5:10 a.m. Thursday, RCMP were called to Tamarack Park, the scene of the shooting off the Lincoln Road, but by the time they arrived, the wounded man was at the Knights Inn Fredericton, on the Lincoln Road.

Emergency crews took him to hospital with "serious injuries," said Const. Hans Ouellette with New Brunswick RCMP.

An autopsy is expected to take place Friday afternoon.

Evan Polchies may be driving a white 2005 Kia Sorento with Alberta licence plate BVD 2709, said RCMP. (RCMP)

RCMP have asked for the public's help locating Evan Polchies, 30, in connection with the shooting.

They released a picture of Polchies, who is described as Aboriginal, about six feet one inch tall and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and numerous tattoos.

He may be driving a white 2005 Kia Sorento with Alberta licence plate BVD 2709.

Ouellette said police are talking to possible witnesses, and there have been no arrests.

Anyone with other information about the case is asked to call Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).