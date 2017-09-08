RCMP in northwestern New Brunswick have seized money they say is linked to "organized crime and outlaw motorcycle gangs."

A "significant amount of money" was seized when RCMP conducted a traffic stop near the Quebec border, a news release said.

The RCMP pulled over a vehicle with Quebec licence plates around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday on the Trans-Canada Highway near Saint-Jacques.

Two Montreal area men, one 43 and the other 40, were arrested and later released.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said no charges have been laid.

The investigation is continuing.