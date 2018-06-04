RCMP seeking woman they believe gave birth in a Saint-Andre motel

The RCMP is looking for Yuyang Guan, 26, and her new born baby, who they believe gave birth at a Quality Inn Motel in Saint-Andre, N.B. Police are seeking Guan and her infant to make sure the baby is okay.

The Ontario woman had been renting a room at the motel since April 15, and police believe she gave birth prior to May 25. She had been staying in the room with her husband, 30-year-old Michael Bonnell.

They were seen driving a 2013 white Ford Edge with the Ontario licence plate BVLX 256, and the RCMP believe they could be headed to Peterborough, Ont.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact the Saint-Leonard RCMP detachment.