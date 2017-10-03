RCMP are asking the public to help identify the suspects in three bank robberies that occurred in Moncton, N.B. in September.

Police believe the three incidents may be related.

The first robbery was on Sept. 6 when a man entered the UNI bank at 305 St. George Street demanding money while indicating he had a weapon.

The second occurred on Sept. 11 at Advance Savings Credit Union on Weldon Street. A man again suggested he had a weapon.

The last one was on Sept. 21 at the same UNI bank on George Street as the first robbery. The man again indicated he had a weapon.

The Codiac Regional RCMP are hoping the public will be able to help identify the person in the pictures. (RCMP)

In all three cases, the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the suspect in all three incidents is described as Caucasian, approximately five-feet-nine-inches tall with a husky build.

Anyone with information about these robberies can contact the Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.