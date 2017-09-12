RCMP are searching for Morris James Lanceleve, who they say escaped police custody after a shooting incident in Sackville last Friday and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police were called to a Weldon Street home in the eastern New Brunswick town of Sackville after a shot was fired on Sept 7 at 1 a.m.

No one was injured in the incident and later in the day, the RCMP in Nova Scotia arrested Lanceleve, 33, and a 21-year-old woman.

But Lanceleve "fled police custody," according to the police.

"Lanceleve is considered armed and dangerous," police said in a statement. "Anyone who encounters him is advised not to approach him and to contact your local police immediately."

The RCMP said Lanceleve may be in Nova Scotia.

He is five feet seven inches tall and weighs about 133 pounds. He has short brown hair and green eyes.

Lanceleve has tattoos of a skull and flames on right shoulder and a skull and cross on his upper back.

He has been charged with failing to comply with a judge's undertaking, possession of a firearm while prohibited, discharging a firearm while being reckless and possession of a weapon contrary to an order.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old woman, from Antigonish, N.S., is charged with accessory after the fact to careless use of a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon, according to the police.

She was in Moncton provincial court on Sept. 8 and was released with numerous conditions. She will be back in court on Oct. 20 to enter a plea.