An RCMP search is underway for 28-year-old Tyler Fillmore, whose car was found off a local road in Port Elgin on the weekend.

RCMP Ground Search and Rescue, police dog services and fire departments searched through the night Sunday for Fillmore, who is from Upper Cape, about 15 kilometres to the east of Port Elgin.

Police dog services, firefighters, an underwater team and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans have all been part of the search in the Port Elgin area.

A helicopter, an underwater recovery team and the Department and Fisheries and Oceans joined the search on Monday.

"Searches so far today have been unfruitful but we'll keep on looking because we believe Mr. Fillmore is in the area," Cpl. Gabriel Daveau said.

Fillmore's car and some of his personal belongings have been found.

Daveau said the teams would continue searching until dark. As the tide comes in, the water will become a concern for the dive teams and ground crews.

He said family members are not involved in the search at this time.

Several teams are searching for 28-year-old Tyler Fillmore in Port Elgin, New Brunswick.

Fillmore is five feet seven inches tall and weighs 142 pounds. He has red hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the Southeast District RCMP at 506-364-5023.