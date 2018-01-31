A 64-year-old man from Petitcodiac was killed when his car crashed through a guardrail on the Trans-Canada Highway near Salisbury and flipped over down a steep slope.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around noon Tuesday, RCMP said.

The driver, the only person inside the vehicle, died at the scene.

When police arrived, they discovered a car had gone through the guardrail near the commercial vehicle scales.

"The car was found flipped over, down a steep embankment," the Southeast District RCMP said in a news release.

They are still trying to determine how long the car was there before it was discovered.