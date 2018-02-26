​Shediac RCMP say they are looking for two men and two women after an attempted robbery and assault at a Sobeys store in Shediac this month.

On the night of Feb. 17, two people in the Main Street store tried to take two shopping carts full of unpaid-for products to a vehicle, where two other people were waiting, the RCMP said in a news release.

One of two women captured on surveillance camera during the incident. (Submitted by RCMP)

Two store employees were pepper sprayed during the alleged robbery attempt, which happened around 8:30 p.m.

Three people left in the vehicle, and the fourth fled on foot, police said. They didn't get away with the groceries.

The two store employees needed medical attention but were not seriously injured, the release said.

All four of the people involved in the robbery attempt were captured on surveillance video, police said.

One of the two men RCMP are looking for after the alleged robbery attempt. (Submitted by RCMP)

The release described them as:

A man, in his 20s, wearing a long grey coat, a Blue Jays baseball hat and blue jeans.

A woman, in her 20s, with long black hair, wearing a black puffy jacket, ripped jeans and a white baseball cap.

A man, in his 20s, wearing a red and white baseball hat, a black jacket and dark pants.

A woman, in her 20s, with long black hair, wearing a grey and red tuque, a grey shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information can contact the Shediac detachment of the Southeast District RCMP at 506-533-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by secure web tips at www.crimenb.ca.