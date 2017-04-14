Police says the investigation continues into a collision that killed a 52-year-old woman Thursday on Gauvin Road in Dieppe, N.B.

The pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck, which then hit and broke off a utility pole that caught on fire.

The incident occurred at 5:35 p.m.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Eric Larose said an off-duty RCMP officer witnessed the collision and called 911. He performed CPR on the victim but she was deceased.

The 20-year-old male driver of the truck was taken to hospital for treatment. He was arrested but subsequently released and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Codiac RCMP, the Dieppe Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the scene. NB Power was called in to disconnect the live wires from the pole.

The downed pole caused a power outage that affected 600 customers.

Gauvin Road remained closed until 3 a.m. Friday as police investigated.