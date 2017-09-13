The Nova Scotia Mountie who was killed Tuesday night when he pulled over to help change a flat tire on Highway 2 near Memramcook, N.B., has been identified as Const. Francis Deschenes.

Deschenes, 35, a was a recently married, 12-year veteran of the national police force and a 2013 recipient of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee medal, which honours "significant contributions and achievements by Canadians."

In 2008, the northern New Brunswick native was hailed as a hero for saving a 26-year-old woman whose car was stopped on railroad tracks near Truro, N.S., as a CN freight train sped toward it.

Deschenes used his cruiser to push the car off the tracks, with only seconds to spare before the ongoing train would have smashed into the car and possibly derailed.

"This is a tragic day for the Nova Scotia RCMP and our entire RCMP family," commanding officer for the Nova Scotia RCMP, Assistant Commissioner Brian Brennan, said during a news conference in Amherst on Wednesday afternoon.

"It is extremely challenging to describe what it feels like when we lose one of our own," said Brennan, who did not know Deschenes personally.

"In the RCMP, we are a family and every employee in Nova Scotia and across the country is impacted by the loss of Francis … Frank as he was better known."

Brennan said he could not provide many details about the circumstances of Deschenes' death, given the active criminal investigation being led by the New Brunswick RCMP.

But Deschenes was on duty with Northwest Traffic Serivces-Amherst in uniform and using a marked police car at the time of the collision, shortly after 6 p.m. AT, he said.

Nova Scotia RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brian Brennan said all members of the RCMP are feeling the loss of Const. Francis Deschenes. (CBC)

Police say Deschenes stopped to help two people in an SUV change a tire, when a utility van collided with his police car and the SUV.

Brennan could not say if the lights on Deschenes' car were activated or whether Deschenes was inside or outside the car at the time, but he died at the scene.

The two people from the SUV were taken to the hospital and later released.

The driver of the van was also treated in hospital and taken into police custody.

It's too soon to say if charges will be laid, said Brennan. The collision will be investigated like any other motor vehicle accident, he said.

It's unclear why Deschenes was in New Brunswick, but Brennan said it's "not unusual," given how close Amherst is to the border.

Const. Francis Deschenes saved a life rescuing a car from railroad tracks in 20080:40

Brennan said he met with Deschenes' wife and family members. "They are dealing with unimaginable tragedy, and I ask that they be given the privacy and respect they deserve as they grieve the loss of their husband, son, brother and friend."

Outside the Amherst RCMP detachment, flags were at half-mast on Wednesday afternoon.

An arrangement of red and white carnations was also sitting by the sign. The attached card says, "Missing you like crazy, RIP our friend."

A book of condolences was also set up inside the Amherst detachment, as well as headquarters in Halifax.

Members of the public are being encouraged to sign books of condolences set up at the RCMP detachment in Amherst and at the headquarters in Halifax. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Deschenes was first posted to Stewiacke, N.S., detachment and Bible Hill before joining the Musical Ride. He later returned to Nova Scotia and joined traffic services.

He was also a member of the Special Tactical Operations/Tact Troop and was a traffic reconstructionist, trained to investigation collisions, determine causes and assign fault or blame.

The RCMP's focus in the coming days will be on the continued support for Deschenes' family, friends and colleagues, said Brennan.

"This is going to be a tough road ahead, and we have to take care of each other and ensure people are receiving the care and support they require."