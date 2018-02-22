A 47-year-old man has been charged with child pornography offences, including possessing and making child pornography.

Christopher Mark Lewis of Canaan Forks, a community about 40 kilometres west of Salisbury, was arrested Wednesday, and several electronic devices were seized from a home in the area, RCMP said.

Lewis was arrested following an RCMP investigation that started in September 2017 and culminated in a search warrant being executed at the home.

He appeared in Saint John provincial court and was also charged with breaking probation and court orders.

He was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing Monday at 9:30 a.m.

The New Brunswick RCMP's internet child exploitation unit, which includes members of the Saint John Police Force, Kennebecasis Regional Police Force, the RCMP's technological crime unit and Sussex RCMP, were involved in the investigation.

