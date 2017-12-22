A New Brunswick man has been charged in connection to a stabbing in Kent County earlier this month, leaving the victim to undergo several surgeries due to his injuries.

The stabbing happened on Dec. 8 at around 6:15 a.m., where police were called to a residence on Main Street in Richibucto.

A 33-year-old man from Canisto, was arrested in Aldouane on Thursday, both areas just north of Richibucto.

He appeared in Moncton Provincial Court and was charged with aggravated assault, wearing a mask in the commission of an offence and breach of probation.

RCMP said he was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court Friday at 1:30 p.m. for a bail hearing.

The victim, a 43-year-old man from Richibucto, stayed in hospital for several days. Meanwhile, RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.