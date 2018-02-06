They say a picture is worth a thousand words and a haunting picture of the monument honouring three RCMP killed in the 2014 Moncton shootings is no exception.

Maurice Henri, a photographer based in Moncton, said he walked through a storm and when he looked up at the monument "it just felt right."

He lifted his lense and captured an eerie moment that reminded him of something he said he will never forget.

This was the photo Moncton photographer Maurice Henri took of the monument of the fallen RCMP officers. (Maurice Henri/Submitted)

"The whole mood of the tragedy came back … the fear," he said. "I even stayed there after I took the photograph and stared."

The monument was created by Newfoundland and Labrador artist Morgan MacDonald.

For Henri, the weather, the emptiness of the city and the snow covered landscape was the perfect opportunity to frame how he felt that deadly day in June 2014.

Three RCMP officers were killed and two others were wounded in the southeastern New Brunswick city.

Const. Dave Ross, Const. Douglas Larche and Const. Fabrice Gevaudan had a monument dedicated to them in the heart of Moncton — in Riverfront Park on the banks of the Petitcodiac River.

Henri said even though he didn't know the officers, he still finds it hard to believe such a thing could happen in a place like Moncton.

"I wanted to lock myself up in a room and stay there," he said.

"It was that ghost town feeling."

He sees the monument every day and said he wanted to remind people of human vulnerability

"It affected me, it affected my wife, it affected my friends, it affected everybody in this city," he said.

"We are all victim to that fear and that makes us very vulnerable."

Henri said art forces a dialogue.

"Art gives a voice without speaking," said Henri. "Art is your voice."

He said now the message has to be about honouring those men.

"While everybody was running away from this, they were running toward it," he said. "It's my way of saying thanks."