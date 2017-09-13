Codiac RCMP are asking anyone with information about a missing 15-year-old Moncton girl to come forward.

Shaylynn Farreen has not been seen since Monday, an RCMP news release said.

Members of her family are concerned about her well-being, the release said.

Shaylynn is described as five feet tall and 100 pounds, with brown hair. She was last seen in Riverview, wearing a teal rain jacket, royal blue shirt and black tights.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call the Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400.