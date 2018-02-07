The RCMP will not appeal its Labour Code conviction in connection with the June 2014 shootings in Moncton that left three Mounties dead.

The national police force announced in a statement Thursday evening it will pay the $550,000 penalty set out in Judge Leslie Jackson's ruling.

The RCMP will pay a $100,00 fine and another $450,000 in donations for failing to provide adequate equipment and training to the Mounties who responded to the shootings by Justin Bourque.

"While this concludes the legal process associated to the Canada Labour Code prosecution against the RCMP relating to the events of June 4, 2014, that day will continue to live with us forever," the RCMP said in a statement.

"We will never forget our fallen, Doug Larche, Dave Ross and Fabrice Gevaudan, and the sacrifice they made. We must also continue to support all others who were affected that day by this tragic event."

From left, Const. Douglas James Larche, 40, from Saint John, N.B., Const. Dave Joseph Ross, 32, from Victoriaville, Que., and Const. Fabrice Georges Gevaudan, 45, from Boulogne-Billancourt, France, were killed in Moncton, N.B. on June 4, 2014. (RCMP)

Two other officers were shot but survived as Bourque moved through a Moncton neighbourhood that evening.

The RCMP were found guilty of the Labour Code charge in September 2017 and sentenced Jan. 26.

After last month's sentencing, Nadine Larche, one of the widows of the fallen officers, said her family's life has been forever changed by the shootings that happened in 2014. She said she feels her husband would still be alive today if "the RCMP had done their due diligence."

Nadine Larche, whose husband was the third Mountie killed in the Moncton shootings, says more needs to be done to protect RCMP officers. (CBC)

Larry Tremblay, commanding officer of the New Brunswick RCMP, said at the time of the sentencing the RCMP will keep working to ensure members receive proper equipment and training for officer safety to provide the best policing service to people in New Brunswick.

The $450,000 in donations to be paid will be broken down into the following:

$300,000 for scholarships to the University of Moncton in the names of the fallen Mounties, demonstrating dedication to the community;

$60,000 for an educational trust fund for the children of the Mounties who were killed;

$90,000 to other organizations. Of this, $75,000 will go to Threads of Life – Association for Workplace Tragedy Family Support, a Canadian registered charity;

and $15,000 to the Valour Place Society, a temporary home away from home for all Canadian Forces members, RCMP, families of the fallen, veterans and first responders, along with their families who require medical treatment in Edmonton, and live outside the area.

Crown prosecutor Paul Adams had argued the force should pay the maximum penalty of $1 million.

He said previously that mismanagement and a confounding lack of urgency are to blame for the Labour Code conviction.