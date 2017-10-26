RCMP are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted on major fraud and theft charges after working for a Moncton company.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 48-year-old David Robert MacDonald, who is from Prince Edward Island but worked for Action Fasteners in Moncton, Const. Chris Fader said in a news release..

Macdonald is suspected of defrauding the company of "a significant amount of money" and stealing several thousand dollars worth of tools between November 2016 and May 2017, Fader said.

He asked people who've done business with MacDonald and think they may be victims of fraud to call police.

Anyone with information about MacDonald can call Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400, or Crime Stoppers.