RCMP in Moncton are hoping to speak with a jogger who may have witnessed an altercation between a man and a woman on Dieppe Boulevard on Saturday.

Moncton RCMP are seeking a jogger as a possible witness to an altercation on Dieppe Boulevard on Saturday. (Bert Savard/CBC)

A man was seen approaching a woman on the sidewalk near the gates of a wooded trail along the boulevard. The woman was walking her black Labrador dog.

An altercation between the man and woman took place, and the man was seen running into the woods.

The woman said she noticed a man jogging on the same side who may have seen the incident. The jogger is described as possibly being in his 20s and was wearing shorts and a grey hoodie.

The jogger, or anyone who believes they can identify him, are asked to contact RCMP.