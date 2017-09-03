An average of three to four people are reported missing to the RCMP every day.

While most are found before the police issue a release about their case to the public, a lot of work goes into the search – starting with getting to know more about the missing person.

"Depending on what information we get, we do neighbourhood checks, where they were last seen and talk to friends and family," said Corporal Jullie Rogers-Marsh, media relations officer for the RCMP in New Brunswick.

Rogers-Marsh said officers find out the last time a person was seen, what they were wearing, and how to best describe them. They also try to get a photo of the person.

If they're not found, the RCMP relies on social media for information, keeping tabs on messages received on Facebook and Twitter.

In New Brunswick, the RCMP now has 140,000 followers on their Facebook and Twitter accounts. Once other leads are exhausted, social media is one of the most important tools used to locate missing people, said Rogers-Marsh.

"Our Facebook and Twitter feeds, along with traditional media, allow us to reach tens of thousands of New Brunswickers in mere minutes," she said.

Don't wait to call

That being said, Rogers-Marsh asked people not to wait 24 hours before reporting someone missing – even if it's not the first time.

"We take those cases very seriously. It doesn't matter if someone has been reported missing once or a dozen times," she said.

"If somebody has concerns for their loved one and hasn't heard from them and that is unusual, they need to report that to the police right away."

She added that it depends on the community where someone lives whether people need to contact the RCMP or their local police.

But once a person is reported missing, the RCMP will keep on investigating until they are found.

Even if months go by, the file remains open and the RCMP follows up on any information they receive.

"The file is never concluded until the person is located," said Rogers-Marsh. "We physically make sure they are O.K. before we close the file."