Campbellton man missing from hospital for more than 3 months

RCMP are renewing calls for the public's help finding a 59-year-old man, who left the Campbellton Regional Hospital at the beginning of January and hasn't been seen since.

Lawrence Caissie was last seen leaving the hospital on Jan. 4. He was reported missing to police the next day.

At the time, police believed Caissie might have been trying to get to Hamilton, Ont. But police have not been able to locate him.

Caissie, who is from Campbellton, has health problems, and his family and police are concerned about his well-being.

"We are concerned because Mr. Caissie has health issues and has not been seen nor heard from in some time now," said Const. Caroline Dinel of the RCMP detachment in Campbellton.

"As the snow melts, we are hoping we may find more clues that can help us locate him."

Caissie is five feet four inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has mid-length dark brown hair, brown eyes, a brown and grey beard and a moustache.