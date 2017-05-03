RCMP say a 33-year-old woman who was missing after leaving the Campbellton Regional Hospital on Tuesday night has been located in the Saint-Quentin area
RCMP say Isabelle Dupéré is safe and sound.
CBC News Posted: May 03, 2017 2:50 PM AT Last Updated: May 03, 2017 4:33 PM AT
RCMP say a 33-year-old woman who was missing after leaving the Campbellton Regional Hospital on Tuesday night has been located in the Saint-Quentin area
RCMP say Isabelle Dupéré is safe and sound.
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Cloudy
11°C
Light Rainshower
9°C
Mostly Cloudy
12°C
Mostly Cloudy
11°C
Light Rainshower
11°C
Video
Take your valuables to higher ground, say emergency agencies as water levels rise
1:53
People in the St. Jacques and the Edmundston area are being told to take anything of value to higher ground. Water levels along the Madawaska River are on the rise. It's a similar message for people along the Saint John River below Fredericton.
Video
Grouse latches on to a fisherman
0:37
Two men went for a fishing trip north of Moncton in April but were joined unexpectedly by a very forward grouse. (Credit: Derek Robertson)
Video
And they're off... (Credit: Brianna MacEachern)
3:34
Thanks to Brianna MacEachern for this video of the lobster boats heading out from MacEachern's Wharf in Tabusintac.
Video
Rooming house scares some neighbours
0:28
Neighbours are saying no to a zoning amendment that would allow a downtown Fredericton rooming house to hold 12 people instead of 8.
INTERACTIVE
Making sense of the census: Try our demographic tool
'A shot in the dark': NRA takes on state gun laws with Trump in its corner
Updated
Le Pen, Macron clash in high-stakes French election debate
Climber stranded on Mount Logan will be rescued Friday, partner says
2 detained in death of Ontario woman and American boyfriend in Belize: police
Gmail users warned of phishing email with malicious link
Updated
Bombay Sapphire gin recalled in at least 8 provinces for containing too much alcohol
Analysis
Marine Le Pen offering French voters a softer, gentler message
Angelo Musitano shot dead: Mobster was pursuing a new path, but couldn't escape past
Quebec flooding submerges Île Mercier in Montreal
Canada urged to boost troops to aid in 'unprecedented' South Sudan crisis
Live
Hockey Night in Canada: Capitals vs. Penguins, Game 4
Census
Highlights of Statistics Canada's latest 2016 census release
Updated
Facebook blocks LuxStyle beauty product ads that customers say are a scam
Fort McMurray wildfire anniversary a day of mourning and remembrance, premier says