A 41-year-old Miramichi man has died following a collision with a dump truck on Highway 8 in Renous on Tuesday.

The collision occurred shortly after 7 a.m. between a Chevrolet Equinox and a dump truck.

The man, who was the only occupant in the car, was taken to hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the dump truck was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The highway was closed for a few hours and has reopened.