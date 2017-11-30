Police say they are looking for 34-year-old Stephen Cyr, after the driver of a van hit two cars fleeing officers trying to question him in Salisbury this week.

Cyr, of no fixed address, didn't attend a court appearance on Nov. 1 and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

On Wednesday, police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a business in Salisbury. After confirming the van was known to be driven by Cyr, officers tried to speak to the driver.

But as they approached, the man drove away, hitting a police car and a second vehicle and narrowly avoiding several pedestrians, police said.

This RCMP car was damaged when the driver of a van fled the scene as police approached the vehicle. (Wade Perry/Submitted)

The van was later recovered in Moncton, but the driver was not found.

Cyr goes by several names, including Stephen Tower, John Towers and other similar combinations, police said.

He is five feet seven inches tall and about 230 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair.

Anyone with information on Cyr`s whereabouts is asked to contact the Southeast District RCMP.