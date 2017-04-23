Christopher London was last seen April 19 on King Street in St. Stephen. (Submitted/RCMP)

Police are asking for the public's help to locate 30-year-old Christopher London who was reported missing April 22.

Police say London was last seen on King Street in St. Stephen, N.B., on April 19 around 8:45 a.m.

He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, brown work boots, and was carrying a black backpack with green lettering.

London is described a five-feet ten inches and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown eyes, short brown hair and a "scruffy" beard.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of London is asked to contact the St. Stephen RCMP.