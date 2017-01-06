The RCMP will stand trial on Canada Labour Code charges on April 18, nearly three years after the shooting deaths of three Moncton Mounties and wounding of two others that prompted the charges.

Just over two months have been set aside.

The four charges stem from the RCMP's response to the shooting spree by Justin Bourque in June 2014.

A pre-trial conference was held in Moncton on Friday morning.

Lawyers leaving the approximately 30-minute meeting had little to say.

But defence lawyer Norman Boxall did confirm the start date of the trial. It is scheduled to run until the end of June, he said.

The RCMP previously pleaded not guilty to charges the force violated four health and safety provisions of the Canada Labour Code, and elected to be tried by a provincial court judge.

The charges relate to equipment, training and supervision and were recommended by the Public Prosecution Service of Canada after its investigation into the Moncton shootings.

Each of the four charges carries a maximum fine of $1 million.

From left, Const. Douglas James Larche, 40, from Saint John, N.B., Const. Dave Joseph Ross, 32, from Victoriaville, Que., and Const. Fabrice Georges Gevaudan, 45, from Boulogne-Billancourt, France, were shot and killed by Justin Bourque in Moncton on June 4, 2014. (RCMP)

The charges include:

Failing to provide RCMP members with appropriate use of force equipment and related user training when responding to an active threat or active shooter event.

Failing to provide RCMP members with appropriate information, instruction and/or training to ensure their health and safety when responding to an active threat or active shooter event in an open environment.

Failing to provide RCMP supervisory personnel with appropriate information, instruction and/or training to ensure the health and safety of RCMP members when responding to an active threat or active shooter event in an open environment.

Failing to ensure the health and safety at work of every person employed by it, namely: RCMP members, was protected.

No individual RCMP manager or supervisor is named in the charges.

Constables Fabrice Gevaudan, 45, Doug Larche, 40, and David Joseph Ross, 32, were shot and killed by Bourque, 24, as he made his way through a Moncton neighbourhood on the evening of June 4, 2014.

Constables Darlene Goguen and Eric Dubois were wounded.

Bourque was armed with a M305 .308 semiautomatic rifle and a Mossberg 500 12-gauge shotgun.

The Mounties had to counter with pistols and shotguns because no members of the Codiac detachment were trained to use a carbine weapon, which is a high-powered, short-barrelled rifle with a longer accurate range than a pistol or shotgun.

Bourque is serving five life sentences with no chance of parole for 75 years.