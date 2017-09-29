A judge ruled Friday that the RCMP was guilty of failing to provide adequate use of force equipment and training after the shooting deaths of three officers in June 2014.

However, Judge Leslie Jackson found the RCMP not guilty of charges related to providing adequate training and supervision.

He also stayed a fourth charge against the RCMP, related to ensuring the health and safety of its members, because he said the first charge already encompassed that issue.

The trial, which began in April and ended in July, examined whether RCMP officers were sufficiently armed when Justin Bourque went on a shooting rampage in Moncton.

The court heard from 30 witnesses, many in tears, in what experts have called a precedent-setting case.

The RCMP is charged with violating four provisions of the Canada Labour Code, each carrying a maximum fine of $1 million.

The four charges were:

Failing to provide RCMP members with appropriate use of force equipment and related user training when responding to an active threat or active shooter event.

Failing to provide RCMP members with appropriate information, instruction and/or training to ensure their health and safety when responding to an active threat or active shooter event in an open environment.

Failing to provide RCMP supervisory personnel with appropriate information, instruction and/or training to ensure the health and safety of RCMP members when responding to an active threat or active shooter event in an open environment.

Failing to ensure the health and safety at work of every person employed by the organization, namely RCMP members, was protected.

No individual RCMP manager or supervisor was named in the charges.