A criminology professor from Ottawa is expected to continue testifying Tuesday as the RCMP's trial on charges under the Canada Labour Code moves into its seventh day in Moncton.

Carleton University professor Darryl Davies was commissioned by the RCMP in April 2009 to study the use of patrol carbine weapons.

In his testimony Monday, Davies said his 2010 report concluded the RCMP needed to acquire carbines "yesterday."

From left, Const. Douglas James Larche, 40, from Saint John, Const. Dave Joseph Ross, 32, from Victoriaville, Que., and Const. Fabrice Georges Gevaudan, 45, from Boulogne-Billancourt, France, were killed in Moncton on June 4, 2014. (RCMP)

Carbines have greater range and accuracy than the shotguns used by RCMP.

The RCMP is accused of four health and safety violations under the labour code stemming from a shooting rampage by Justin Bourque in June 2014 that saw three Moncton Mounties killed and two others wounded as he walked through a Moncton neighbourhood with a high-powered weapon.

The charges against the RCMP are:

Failing to provide RCMP members with appropriate use-of-force equipment and related user training when responding to an active threat or active shooter event.

Failing to provide RCMP members with appropriate information, instruction and/or training to ensure their health and safety when responding to an active threat or active shooter event in an open environment.

Failing to provide RCMP supervisory personnel with appropriate information, instruction and/or training to ensure the health and safety of RCMP members when responding to an active threat or active shooter event in an open environment.

Failing to ensure the health and safety at work of every person employed by it, namely RCMP members, was protected.

Each charge carries a maximum fine of $1 million.