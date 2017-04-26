A push to equip RCMP officers with better weapons after four Mounties were killed in Mayerthorpe, Alta., in 2005 was slowed by funding concerns, according to a witness at the national police force's labour code trial related to the 2014 shooting deaths of three Moncton Mounties.

RCMP Supt. Bruce Stuart, an expert in tactical operations, testified Wednesday that a threat risk assessment was to be conducted to determine how many carbine weapons — short-barrelled rifles that have a longer accurate range than a sidearm or shotgun — should be deployed in each province.

But somewhere along the way, funding became a factor, he said.

"I understand finance plays a piece of it, but to me, don't meld it together."

Stuart said he tried to stress to senior management that officers' lives were at risk. He said he argued the risk assessment should be completed first to determine how many weapons were needed and only then should the force look at how it would pay for them.

The force, however, didn't go along with his way of thinking, he said. Some detachments could afford to get all the weapons they needed right away, but others would have to spread the cost over a few months or years, said Stuart.

The Moncton detachment had no carbines at the time of the 2014 shootings, and no one trained to use them.

"Inevitably, more resources may have helped the matter I guess," he said.

Stuart testified Tuesday to the existence of a briefing note urging the RCMP to either upgrade shotguns issued to officers, or move to equipping the officers with carbines, which Stuart said were superior to shotguns.

While the note did attract the attention of top brass, and Stuart was given the responsibility to research carbines, the dozen other projects he was involved in made this a tall order.

"It was overwhelming, I think would be the only way to describe it," said Stuart.

Coming up

Stuart's boss, RCMP Inspector Troy Lightfoot, may testify on Thursday as the Crown has said that he is next in line to to take the witness stand.

The defence has stated that RCMP commissioner Bob Paulson has been scheduled as the 25th witness. They expect his testimony will come during the third week of the trial.

The defence also said they plan to call 15 witnesses. The Crown hasn't indicated how many witnesses they will call to testify.

The case alleges that the RCMP violated the health and safety provisions of the Canada Labour Code in connection to the June 4, 2014 killings of three RCMP officers and wounding of two others by convicted murderer Justin Bourque, who is serving the longest sentence in Canadian history.

The trial is scheduled to last until the end of June.