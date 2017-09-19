Farm animals have been stolen, killed or injured in the rural community of Haut-Madawaska, southwest of Edmundston, police say.

There have been three incidents so far, Const. Jean-Sébastien Poirier said in a news release Tuesday.

Two cows were mysteriously stolen from a farm in Caron Brook the week of Aug. 21.

Later in August, two more farm animals disappeared from a farm in Clair and were found shot, the release said.

Then a cow was shot and killed at a farm in the village of Saint-François between Sept. 7 and Sept. 9.

It's unclear whether the incidents in northwestern New Brunswick are related, the release said.

RCMP did not respond to a request for more information.

The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information can call the West District RMCP in Saint-Léonard.