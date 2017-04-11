Two men are dead after a car crash near Baie-Sainte-Anne early Tuesday.

RCMP said the crash happened at about 2:25 a.m., when a car collided with a power pole on Highway 117.

Two men, both 35, were killed instantly.

The driver, from Pointe-Sapin, and his passenger, from Bay du Vin, were the only occupants of the car.

RCMP said in a news release they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Police and the coroner are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information can call the Richibucto RCMP at 506-523-4611.