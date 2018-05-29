Police issue 138 tickets in 2 days in Chaleur region

Police in northeastern New Brunswick gave out 138 tickets in two days during a joint traffic operation that targeted unsafe driving and criminal activity.

The RCMP's tactical traffic enforcement unit, the northeast district RCMP, Bathurst police and BNPP regional police, who serves Beresford, Nigadoo, Petit-Rocher and Pointe-Verte, were all apart of the joint operation.

On May 24 and May 25, police making traffic stops issued tickets for not wearing a seatbelt, distracted driving and other offences.

They also seized drugs, contraband tobacco and contraband alcohol, according to an RCMP news release.

Seven drivers were arrested, two for driving while prohibited and five for driving with suspended licences.

One of the prohibited drivers was taken into custody while the others were released on promises to appear in court.

According to RCMP, 10 vehicles were towed for being unsafe and several tickets were issued for fictitious inspection stickers.

"This is an example of police agencies working together to make roads and highways in New Brunswick safe for everyone by focusing on driving behaviours that are injuring and killing people as well as criminal activity," said Cpl. Ryan Lewis of the RCMP tactical traffic enforcement unit.