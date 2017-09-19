A boater called the RCMP at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday after making the discovery. (CBC)

Oromocto RCMP are investigating the remains found by a boater on an island in the St. John River in the Jemseg area Tuesday.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said it is too early to say whether the remains are human.

A call was received at 2:30 p.m. from the boater "who thought they noticed what they thought was human remains," she said.

RCMP launched a boat at 6 p.m. and are investigating the discovery to determine what it is.

Rogers-Marsh said in situations like this the RCMP are assisted by an anthropologist.

"We are not confirming at this time whether it is human remains," she said. "That's still a part of the ongoing investigation. We need to figure out what we're dealing with at this point."