A fire that destroyed a house in Notre-Dame-des-Érables in northeastern New Brunswick late last month was suspicious, the Northeast District RCMP say.

RCMP have asked anyone who has information about the fire or who saw any suspicious activity in the area to let them know.

On March 30 at about 4:30 a.m., three local fire crews were dispatched to the burning building on Route 340 in Notre-Dame-des-Érables.

No one was at home at the time of the fire, but a firefighter was injured during the response.

The cause of the fire has been deemed suspicious, the RCMP said.

Anyone with information can call the RCMP in Caraquet at 506-726-5222 or the toll-free Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).